8PAY (8PAY) Tops One Day Volume of $162,288.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $162,288.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

