$90.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post sales of $90.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.95 million to $101.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $293.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $304.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $427.04 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,097. The company has a market cap of $351.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

