963 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $276.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

