972 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,968,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

