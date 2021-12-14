9,729 Shares in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KGRN opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

