A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

