AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. 86,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

