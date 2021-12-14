AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s Largest Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 4.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.