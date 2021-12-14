AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $127.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

