ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in November

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAVMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.61) to €13.50 ($15.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

