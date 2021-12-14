Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGRPY traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.0724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

