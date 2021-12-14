Accenture plc Invests $4.04 Million in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. ForgeRock accounts for 0.4% of Accenture plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,995.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,935. ForgeRock Inc has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.