Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 30,819 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Ichor comprises 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ichor worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

