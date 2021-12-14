Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 40,762 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.70. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

