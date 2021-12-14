Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Trecora Resources worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a P/E ratio of -413.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

