Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix comprises approximately 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

