Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Cut to 149.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 149.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADEVF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

