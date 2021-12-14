ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADTX stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.