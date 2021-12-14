AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Down to $46.82

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $42.35. AdvanSix shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

