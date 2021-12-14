AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

ACM opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

