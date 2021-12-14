Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Purchases 43,108 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

