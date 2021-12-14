Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Purchases 43,108 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
