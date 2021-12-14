Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.71 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $172.71 million and $978,542.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.22 or 0.07987140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00077566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,292.63 or 0.99423686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

