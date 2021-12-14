Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 1,377.5% in November

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,500 shares, a growth of 1,377.5% from the November 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,731.4 days.

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.