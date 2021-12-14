Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$56.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.20.

ATD.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.