Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 23,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,056,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
