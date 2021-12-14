Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 23,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,056,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

