Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $155.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.63. 440,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,789. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.