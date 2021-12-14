Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €246.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €235.25 ($264.33).

FRA ALV opened at €201.80 ($226.74) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.86.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

