Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a growth of 784.9% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of -5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

