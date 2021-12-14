Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.67.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.66. 159,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,679. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$35.40 and a 1-year high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

