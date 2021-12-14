Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.59. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

