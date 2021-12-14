ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $53.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.96% from the stock’s current price.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of ALXO opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $97.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

