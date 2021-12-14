Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

AMCR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

