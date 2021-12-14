Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $91.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DOX opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

