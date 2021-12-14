Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.23. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 137.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

