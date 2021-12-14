American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 905.92%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Triple P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.15 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats Triple P on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

