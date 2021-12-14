Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Jimmy D. Veal Sells 973 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. 578,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,458. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

