AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.