Analog Century Management LP Acquires 1,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.7% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.97.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $621.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.00 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

