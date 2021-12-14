Analog Century Management LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. Semtech makes up about 2.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.14% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.