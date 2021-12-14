Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.40 million and the highest is $371.56 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $288.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ DRVN remained flat at $$32.47 during trading hours on Friday. 7,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,067. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.53. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
