Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.40 million and the highest is $371.56 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $288.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ DRVN remained flat at $$32.47 during trading hours on Friday. 7,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,067. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.53. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

