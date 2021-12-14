Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce sales of $68.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.15 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $296.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Shares of DCT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.02. 630,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,913. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.54 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

In other news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

