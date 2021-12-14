Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.80.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

