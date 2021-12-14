Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

