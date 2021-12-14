Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

