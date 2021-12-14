Analysts Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $270.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 350,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

