Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 460,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

