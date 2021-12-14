Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 254,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

