Analysts Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNR. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

