Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $87.19. 2,002,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

