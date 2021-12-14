Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.47). Schrödinger posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

